Washington Nationals (83-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-67, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (10-6, 2.65 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (12-9, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rendon and the Nationals will take on the Cardinals Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 48-29 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.82, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.05.

The Nationals have gone 41-36 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .332. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-2. Patrick Corbin recorded his 13th victory and Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Washington. Miles Mikolas registered his 14th loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 143 hits and has 89 RBIs. Marcell Ozuna is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 80 extra base hits and is slugging .625. Yan Gomes is 7-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.