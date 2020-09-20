The Marlins are 19-15 against NL East opponents. Miami has slugged .398 this season. Brian Anderson leads the club with a .491 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
The Nationals are 10-20 in division play. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .261 batting average, Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .338.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 35 RBIs.
Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 67 hits and is batting .333.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.