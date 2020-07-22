The Nationals finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers struck out 9.3 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.27.
The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Nationals: Adrian Sanchez: d60 (achilles).
Yankees: Luis Severino: d60 (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.