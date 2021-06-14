Nationals: Scherzer threw a bullpen but it did not go as well as he hoped. He threw 10 pitches and his groin would not loosen up, so he will not make his scheduled start Wednesday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said it’s up to Martinez whether he goes on the injured list or simply has his turn pushed back a few days. Scherzer tweaked his groin Friday and got only one out. He said Sunday he would not be able to make his next scheduled start if he could not get through a bullpen.