Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said that RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck) will have a follow-up appointment with a specialist this week. Martinez said the Nationals are waiting for Strasburg’s nerve irritation to subside before having him begin throwing. ... RHP Max Scherzer, who injured his groin on Friday, played catch in the outfield before Sunday’s game. Martinez said Scherzer is scheduled for a bullpen session Monday, the results of which will determine if he takes his next scheduled turn in the rotation on June 16.