Red Sox: Added OF Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday, bringing the team’s total to nine players added to the list in a span of a week. Manager Alex Cora said INF Kiké Hernández was feeling better, but unlikely to return to the lineup this weekend. INF Christian Arroyo could return by the middle of the week and SS Xander Bogaerts could be back by the weekend, Cora said. … LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (right oblique strain) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Sunday. “He feels close to 100%,” Cora said. “I do believe he’ll be with us soon.” … Recalled C Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.