Mets: OF Brandon Nimmo (detached hand ligament) was expected to join the team Tuesday but will remain on his minor-league rehab with Triple-A Syracuse. Nimmo has been out since May 3, and the Mets want Nimmo to get more at-bats. He has not had a setback, manager Luis Rojas said. ... RHP Marcus Stroman was placed on the bereavement list Monday. Sean Reid-Foley was called up from Triple-A.