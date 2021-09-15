Red Sox: The team reinstated LHP Martin Pérez from the COVID-19 injured list and returned RHP Kaleb Ort to Triple-A Worcester. ... Manager Alex Cora said starting pitcher Chris Sale could return to the team as early as Friday and will start against the Baltimore Orioles if he’s activated in time. If not, he would start Saturday. Cora said the team sent an artificial mound to Sale’s home, and he’s been able to keep his arm in shape while sitting out. He last pitched Sept. 6. ... OF Jarren Duran and INF Christian Arroyo, like Sale among nine players dealing with COVID-19 protocols, are at Worcester working out. If all goes well, they could soon return to the team as well.