Athletics: RHP Daulton Jefferies was examined by team orthopedist Dr. William Workman and and MRI exam showed an elbow flexor strain. He will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks. ... INF Jed Lowrie is dealing with pain between the second and third bones in his right hand from an awkward swing and will be limited to hitting from the left side. ... DH/1B Mitch Moreland received a cortisone shot last week in his troublesome left wrist and is rehabbing in Oakland but it’s unlikely he would play again during the regular season. ... RHP Mike Fiers (sprained pitching elbow) allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits in 1 2/3 innings with no strikeouts or walks for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday night in a rehab outing and still didn’t feel right. “He’s just had a tough year,” Melvin said. ... RHP Trevor Rosenthal, who hasn’t pitched this year because of shoulder and hip issues, is set to be re-examined by the doctor who performed his hip surgery.