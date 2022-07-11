Seager HR, Smith inside-park shot send Rangers past A's 10-8

ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager homered in a career-best fourth consecutive game, rookie Josh Smith’s first home run in the big leagues was an inside-the-park shot and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Monday night.
The A’s cut an eight-run deficit to two in the eighth and had the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth.
Laureano hit a two-run homer and Chad Pinder connected on a three-run shot off Kolby Allard, who was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day.
Tony Kemp stopped an 0-for-21 skid with a double off Garrett Richards. Sheldon Neuse, who homered against his hometown team for the first time with a solo shot in the fifth, had an RBI groundout before Dennis Santana got Vimael Manchín on a groundout.
Brett Martin struck out two in the ninth and has his first three career saves in his past three outings. The left-hander’s streak of consecutive batters retired ended at 12 with Nick Allen’s two-out single before Elvis Andrus walked and Pinder struck out.
The first of Smith’s three RBIs came on a sacrifice fly popup caught by Andrus, the former Texas shortstop who stumbled over third baseman Manchín in foul territory as Kole Calhoun raced home for a 5-1 Texas lead in the fourth.
Leody Taveras had three hits and three RBIs for the Rangers, both career highs.
Spencer Howard’s defensive gem qualified the right-hander for his second big league win. Facing the potential tying run with two outs in the fifth, the 25-year-old dashed off the mound toward third, grabbed Sean Murphy’s slow bouncer with his bare hand and threw him out.
Howard (1-1) allowed one earned run in five innings.
The Rangers scored their first two runs on a balk and a wild pitch by rookie Adrián Martínez (2-2). The 25-year-old right-hander allowed six runs — four earned — in 4 1/3 innings with four walks and two wild pitches in his fourth career start.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Athletics: Manager Mark Kotsay said INF Jonah Bride (right shoulder strain) could start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas as early as Wednesday.
Rangers: C/DH Mitch Garver had season-ending surgery for the flexor tendon injury in his right forearm. Sam Huff was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. ... RHP Dane Dunning was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle injury, opening the spot for Allard.
UP NEXT
Oakland RHP James Kaprielian (1-5, 5.06 ERA) hasn’t thrown more than six innings in 24 consecutive starts going back to July 10 last year. It’s the longest such streak for a starter in Athletics history.
Texas RHP Glenn Otto (4-5, 5.26) has lost three consecutive starts with a 9.00 ERA since returning from a 15-day stint on the COVID-19 list.
