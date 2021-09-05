Arizona has lost eight of its past nine. Seattle improved to 14-4 in extra inning games.
Seattle’s J.P Crawford started the 11th on second base and then Mitch Haniger and Ty France drew back-to-back walks off Taylor Clarke (1-3), who threw just three strikes in 13 pitches. Seager ripped his bases-loaded double down the right-field line, followed by RBI singles from Abraham Toro and Tom Murphy.
Jake Bauers added a two-run double and Haniger had an RBI single to complete the seven-run outburst. The Mariners sent 11 batters to the plate in the 11th. Yohan Ramirez (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.
Seager’s crucial double capped a stellar couple days for the veteran third baseman. He had two 3-run homers in Saturday’s win.
The Diamondbacks took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Pavin Smith brought home Josh Rojas with an RBI double. David Peralta followed with a two-run homer into the left-center seats.
The Mariners tied the game at 3-all in the seventh when Toro led off with a double and eventually scored on a double play.
Seattle starter Chris Flexen cruised through the first five innings — giving up just one hit on a bunt single — before the D-backs scored three in the sixth. Flexen threw six innings, giving up three runs. The right-hander four hits, two walks and struck out four.
D-backs starter Tyler Gilbert gave up three runs over seven innings. The rookie left-hander allowed four hits, two walks and struck out three.
The Mariners jumped ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning when Haniger walked and France singled to start the inning. Seager then reached to load the bases on a defensive mental blunder by D-backs first baseman Pavin Smith, who threw home to stop Haniger, who was faking a charge down the baseline and then retreated to third.
Toro then brought home Haniger on a fielder’s choice and Tom Murphy made it 2-0 on his sacrifice fly that scored France.
FUN WITH NUMBERS
Peralta’s homer was his 97th with Arizona, which is tied with catcher Miguel Montero for eighth all-time in D-backs history. Peralta also passed Steve Finley for fourth in career at-bats with the D-backs.
11 YEARS IN THE MAKING
The Diamondbacks added OF Henry Ramos to the active roster and sent OF Stuart Fairchild to Triple-A Reno. Ramos had never played in the big leagues. The 29-year-old has played 11 minor league seasons.
He singled in his first at-bat on Sunday, hitting a line drive single up the middle.
UP NEXT
Mariners: Seattle travels to Houston for a three-game series against the Astros. The Mariners will start LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.12) in the opener.
Diamondbacks: Arizona has a day off on Monday before starting a two-game series against the Rangers on Tuesday at Chase Field. The D-backs will send RHP Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34) to the mound to face Rangers RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56).
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hun/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports