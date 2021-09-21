Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt, who underwent facial surgery for three cheekbone fractures after being hit by a line drive Aug. 17 in Chicago, did some running and threw a bullpen of about 30 pitches. If he is fine Tuesday in a recovery day, Melvin is “optimistic” of Bassitt pitching next in a game for the A’s — with his role as a starter or reliever still to be determined based on what the team thinks he can handle for a workload initially. ... DH/1B Mitch Moreland (left wrist tendinitis) rejoined the team after he was away seeking further opinions on his injury.