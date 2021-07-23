Mariners: OF Kyle Lewis will begin light hitting in the batting cage later this week as he continues his recovery from knee surgery. It will be the first time Lewis has done anything with the bat since undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus. Manager Scott Servais said Lewis has not progressed to running or jumping. ... OF Jake Fraley no longer has COVID-19 symptoms but remains in isolation in California after testing positive last weekend. Servais said the earliest Fraley could rejoin the team is Monday, if he clears all testing.