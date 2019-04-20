Seattle Mariners (15-8, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-12, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Angels: Trevor Cahill (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle can secure a series sweep over Los Angeles with a win.

The Angels are 4-11 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is averaging four RBIs per game this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 14 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 10-1 on the road. The Mariners won the last meeting 5-3. Zac Rosscup earned his second victory and Daniel Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Cody Allen took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with eight extra base hits and is batting .340. Tommy La Stella is 8-for-25 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jay Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs and is batting .194. Mitch Haniger is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mariners: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.