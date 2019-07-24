Texas Rangers (51-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (41-63, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (8-5, 2.86 ERA) Mariners: Mike Leake (8-8, 4.27 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will host Texas in a matchup of division rivals.

The Mariners are 21-35 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle has hit 168 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 23, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Rangers are 23-28 against teams from the AL West. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .380. The Rangers won the last meeting 7-2. Pedro Payano earned his first victory and Rougned Odor went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Texas. Tommy Milone registered his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 65 RBIs and is batting .273. J.P. Crawford is 6-for-34 with five doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .499. Danny Santana is 14-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .236 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .204 batting average, 7.77 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Domingo Santana: day-to-day (elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (wrist).

