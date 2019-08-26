New York Yankees (85-47, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (56-75, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (10-8, 5.58 ERA) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with five strikeouts against Toronto.

The Mariners are 29-37 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 208 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 28, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Yankees are 36-27 on the road. New York has hit 239 home runs this season, second in the American League. Gleyber Torres leads them with 30, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Tom Murphy is 6-for-16 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 160 hits and is batting .333. Didi Gregorius is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.