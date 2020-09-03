The Mariners are 11-16 against AL West teams. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Kyle Lewis with a mark of .418.
The Athletics are 17-8 against AL West Division opponents. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.51, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 4.87.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 15 extra base hits and is batting .271.
Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 33 hits and has 25 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
