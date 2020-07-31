BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics for the 2020 home opener.
The Mariners finished 27-49 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.99 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.
The Athletics went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Austin Nola: (knee), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
