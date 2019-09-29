Oakland Athletics (97-64, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (67-94, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Tanner Roark (10-9, 4.32 ERA) Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with four strikeouts against Oakland.

The Mariners are 26-49 against AL West opponents. The Seattle pitching staff averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Marco Gonzales leads them with a mark of 6.5.

The Athletics are 44-31 against teams from the AL West. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.98. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.85 earned run average. The Athletics won the last meeting 1-0. Brett Anderson notched his 13th victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Gonzales took his 13th loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Shed Long is 11-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 187 hits and has 92 RBIs. Matt Chapman is 9-for-40 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Chad Pinder: (leg), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.