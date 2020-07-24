The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 288 total home runs last season.
The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 239 home runs as a team.
INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed).
Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
