Seattle Mariners (28-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-21, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (5-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (7-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Seattle match up to begin the three-game series.

The Twins are 19-9 in home games. Minnesota has hit 125 home runs this season, second in the majors. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 19, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Mariners are 15-19 on the road. Seattle has hit a league-leading 126 home runs this season. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 20, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosario leads the Twins with 52 RBIs and is batting .272. C.J. Cron is 10-for-32 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 48 RBIs and is batting .273. Encarnacion is 10-for-36 with a double, seven home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.44 ERA

Mariners: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.