Minnesota Twins (30-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-26, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (4-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 9-14 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .457, good for third in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .603 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Twins are 15-7 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .511, the highest in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .600 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and eight home runs. The Twins won the last meeting 18-4. Tyler Duffey earned his first victory and Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Minnesota. Wade LeBlanc took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 37 RBIs and is batting .269. Vogelbach is 5-for-30 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Polanco leads the Twins with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .600. C.J. Cron is 15-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .213 batting average, 7.66 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Twins: 7-3, .300 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.