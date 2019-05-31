Los Angeles Angels (27-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-35, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (4-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (3-6, 4.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 12-15 against teams from the AL West. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .320 is fourth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Angels are 10-16 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .259 batting average, David Fletcher leads the club with an average of .314. The Angels won the last meeting 9-3. Felix Pena notched his third victory and Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Yusei Kikuchi took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 15 home runs and has 32 RBIs. Domingo Santana has nine hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Fletcher leads the Angels with 59 hits and is batting .314. Tommy La Stella is 16-for-46 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 1-9, .254 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Angels: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 60-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.