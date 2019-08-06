San Diego Padres (51-60, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-67, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.09 ERA) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (6-4, 5.17 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mariners are 26-32 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 180 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 26, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 26-30 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .323.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .470. Austin Nola is 11-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 75 RBIs and is batting .283. Tatis Jr. is 12-for-43 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

