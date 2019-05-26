Seattle Mariners (23-31, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-25, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (3-5, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Athletics: Brett Anderson (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Athletics are 10-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland is slugging .425 as a unit. Brett Anderson leads the team with a .667 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 13-17 in road games. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .318, good for first in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a mark of .390. The Athletics won the last meeting 6-5. Mike Fiers notched his fourth victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Yusei Kikuchi took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 55 hits and has 22 RBIs. Mark Canha is 9-for-33 with two doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 41 RBIs and is batting .278. Vogelbach is 8-for-30 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .251 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (illness), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (right wrist contusion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.