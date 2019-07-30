Seattle Mariners (46-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (53-53, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (9-8, 4.25 ERA) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-6, 4.83 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Rangers are 25-31 against AL West opponents. Texas has a collective batting average of .251 this season, led by Danny Santana with an average of .324.

The Mariners are 22-35 in division games. Seattle has hit 174 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 25, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 42 extra base hits and is batting .280. Rougned Odor is 10-for-39 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 40 extra base hits and has 66 RBIs. Vogelbach is 7-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.54 ERA

Mariners: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.