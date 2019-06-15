Seattle Mariners (30-43, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (35-35, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Gerson Bautista (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (8-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Oakland and Seattle will play on Saturday at Ring Central Coliseum.

The Athletics are 16-19 against AL West opponents. The Oakland pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Frankie Montas leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Mariners are 17-21 on the road. Seattle has hit 131 home runs this season, second in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads the club with 21, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 32 extra base hits and is batting .252. Matt Olson is 11-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 76 hits and has 49 RBIs. Encarnacion is 7-for-32 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (ear), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Edwin Encarnacion: day-to-day (lower back).

