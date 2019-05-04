Seattle Mariners (18-16, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (17-13, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (2-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 8-4 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Bauer leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Mariners are 11-5 on the road. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a mark of .450. The Indians won the last meeting 2-1. Brad Hand earned his first victory and Leonys Martin went 1-for-4 with a double for Cleveland. Anthony Swarzak took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin leads the Indians with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .393. Brad Miller is 7-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 19 extra base hits and has 19 RBIs. Tim Beckham is 9-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 2-8, .203 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (right arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Roenis Elias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: day-to-day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

