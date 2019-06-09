Seattle Mariners (27-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (31-34, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (1-0, 4.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Los Angeles and Seattle will play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are 14-20 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Tommy La Stella leads the club with an average of .316.

The Mariners are 15-21 against Division opponents. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .319 is second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .379. The Angels won the last meeting 12-3. Dillon Peters secured his first victory and Cesar Puello went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Yusei Kikuchi took his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 17 home runs and is batting .304. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 48 RBIs and is batting .270. Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-35 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .209 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.