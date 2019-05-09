Seattle Mariners (20-19, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (21-15, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (2-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (2-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Yankees are 12-9 on their home turf. New York has hit 53 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 10, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Mariners are 13-8 on the road. Seattle has slugged .472, good for second in in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .651 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and nine home runs. The Mariners won the last meeting 10-1. Yusei Kikuchi notched his second victory and Ryon Healy went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jonathan Loaisiga registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 13 extra base hits and is batting .257. Voit is 12-for-37 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Jay Bruce leads the Mariners with 10 home runs and is batting .167. Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-31 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (leg), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.