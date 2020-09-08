The Giants are 12-9 on their home turf. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .430.
The Mariners are 8-14 on the road. Seattle is hitting a collective .231 this season, led by Kyle Lewis with an average of .310.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is batting .301.
Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 17 extra base hits and is batting .283.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (right glute), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
