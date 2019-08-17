Seattle Mariners (50-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (52-73, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Reggie McClain (0-0, 4.50 ERA) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.34 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle’s Seager puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 25-37 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 193 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 23, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.

The Mariners are 23-37 in road games. Seattle has hit 192 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 27, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-3. Jacob Waguespack earned his fourth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Wade LeBlanc took his seventh loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 108 hits and is batting .242. Brandon Drury is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 27 home runs and has 68 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 14-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (right shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.