Philadelphia Phillies (29-21, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-22, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (2-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (2-0, 2.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Segura is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 17-9 in home games. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with a mark of .406.

The Phillies are 11-11 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .323, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .385. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 home runs and is batting .325. Yasmani Grandal is 9-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 22 extra base hits and has 32 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back spasms), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (knee), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.