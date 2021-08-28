Diamondbacks: Marte was not in the starting lineup a day after leaving in the sixth inning due to right hip discomfort. Marte struck out pinch-hitting in the eighth inning and remained in the game to play second base. Lovullo said prior to the contest that Marte likely would return to the lineup on Saturday. … RHP Merrill Kelly (COVID-19 IL) threw a 23-pitch bullpen session on Friday without incident. Lovullo said the Diamondbacks will “continue to press him,” but there is no timetable for his return. Kelly last pitched Aug. 11. … OF Kole Calhoun, out since Aug. 11 with a strained right hamstring, is progressing in his rehab. The next step is to combine hitting and running, Lovullo said.