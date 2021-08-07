Boston bench coach Will Venable has tested positive for COVID-19, the team said during the game. First base coach Tom Goodwin is in quarantine after close exposure to Venable, and quality control coach Ramon Vazquez coached first base. Cora and Red Sox coaches wore masks on the field and in the dugout, and some Boston reserves were also masked. “We’ve got to take care of our group,” Cora said. “For now, we’ll do our best to wear masks in the dugout and, obviously, inside.”