BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will face off on Wednesday.
The Padres are 16-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .340, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .404.
The Rockies are 13-14 against NL West Division teams. Colorado’s lineup has 51 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with nine homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits and is batting .310.
Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
