The Dodgers are 19-8 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .463, good for third in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a .604 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.
The Rockies are 11-11 against NL West Division opponents. Colorado ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .343.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Cody Bellinger: (lat strain), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
