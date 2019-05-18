Colorado Rockies (20-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-19, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-0, 4.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Rockies will take on Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 16-10 in home games. Philadelphia’s lineup has 48 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 11 homers.

The Rockies are 11-12 on the road. Colorado is slugging .436 as a unit. Arenado leads the team with a slugging percentage of .590. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Cole Irvin earned his second victory and Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Jon Gray took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 46 hits and has 18 RBIs. Odubel Herrera is 8-for-33 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .294. Daniel Murphy is 3-for-25 with two doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .273 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.