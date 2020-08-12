BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team last season while averaging 9.3 hits per game.
The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.25.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
