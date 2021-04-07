The right-hander continues to flourish at Coors Field, improving his career mark to 22-10 at the notorious hitter’s park.

“We had a good plan today,” Senzatela said. “We executed that plan.”

Story continues below advertisement

Owings had two doubles, a triple and drove in two runs as he increased his average to .500. He also made a sliding catch in right field in the fifth before being replaced by Sam Hilliard to start the sixth. Rockies manager Bud Black said Owings was taken out as a precaution.

Advertisement

“Overall, it was a clean game, well played by us,” Black said of the win. “We just kept on the attack both on the mound and at the plate. Good game for the Rockies.”

It was a second straight rough outing for Madison Bumgarner (0-1), who allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings. He’s now surrendered 11 runs over nine innings.

“He was OK in spurts,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We know that he’s working hard. He’s got a process. He’s got a plan and he’s prepared. This game can be unrewarding at times.”

Story continues below advertisement

The news only got worse for the Diamondbacks as Ketel Marte left the game in the sixth after grabbing at the back of his right hamstring while running to first base. Marte was helped off the field. Lovullo said Marte felt his leg cramping up and “was trying to put on the brakes and protect it as best he could.”

Advertisement

Lovullo added: “We’re not exactly sure the extent of what is happening there right now.”

Leadoff hitter Garrett Hampson had a big game for the Rockies with a career-best three stolen bases. He finished with two singles, two walks and three runs scored.

For that, he can thank his mother and her pregame text.

“She said, ‘Leadoff!! Be aggressive,’” Hampson recounted. “I took it to heart. When Mom tells me to do something, I’m going to listen. Just had that mindset going in.”

Story continues below advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Kole Calhoun (right knee) played Tuesday at the team’s alternate training site and was scheduled to play again Wednesday. “We’re going to soften that landing for him a little bit and we’re going to be mindful of what he’s going through,” Lovullo said.

Rockies: Black said OF Raimel Tapia being out of the starting lineup had nothing to do with his sore neck following a collision with the wall over the weekend. Tapia entered the game in the eighth as a pinch-hitter.

Advertisement

PREGAME MOVE

Arizona reliever Chris Devenski was placed on the restricted list before the game. Lovullo said after the game it was for personal issues but couldn’t elaborate.

Story continues below advertisement

To take his place on the roster, the Diamondbacks selected right-hander Anthony Swarzak from the alternate site.

CARB LOADING

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray left his start over the weekend with full body cramps. He believes it was from eating too much protein that day and not enough carbs. He also didn’t eat his customary banana.

“Carb up and get my bananas in,” said Gray, who will start Thursday in the finale of the three-game series.

The Diamondbacks will go with righty Merrill Kelly (0-1, 6.75). He gave up three earned runs over four innings in his last start at San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports