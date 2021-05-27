Senzel and Hoffman are the latest injuries for the Reds. First baseman Joey Votto is recovering from a fractured thumb. Mike Moustakas, who moved from third base to first base after Votto was hurt, is out with a heel injury.
Left-handed starter Wade Miley, who threw a no-hitter against Cleveland May 7, was put on the 10-day injured list May 21 with a left foot sprain.
Outfielder Aristides Aquino, on the injured list since April 16 when he had hand surgery, is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in the next week.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports