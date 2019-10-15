ALCS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Severino and New York will host Houston in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Yankees are 57-24 in home games. New York has hit nine home runs this postseason, Gleyber Torres has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .864.

The Astros are 47-34 on the road. Houston has a team batting average of .218 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .370, including five extra base hits and five RBIs.

AD

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres lead the Yankees with 64 extra base hits and a .280 batting average.

AD

Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 80 extra base hits and had 112 RBIs.

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (right quad), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD