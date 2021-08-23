Rangers: RHPs Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with INF Brock Holt. LHP Wes Benjamin and INF Curtis Terry were recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. ... RHP Kohei Arihara started and pitched two scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on Sunday in his first rehabilitation outing since being placed on the injured list on May 9. He underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder.