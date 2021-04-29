Brewers: The team placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the injured list without specifying his issue. Manager Craig Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday’s game before announcing who takes Burnes’ place in the rotation against the Dodgers on Sunday. Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through a season-opening 29 1/3 innings. ... The Brewers recalled pitchers Alec Bettinger and Lauer and selected RHP Jordan Zimmermann from their alternate training site and optioned RHP Patrick Weigel there.