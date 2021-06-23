Mariners: 1B Evan White was transferred to the 60-day injured list after having a setback in his recovery from a hip flexor injury while on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma. Manager Scott Servais said White had left Seattle to seek a second opinion on the injury. White has been out since May 14. Seattle claimed IF/OF Jake Hager off waivers from Milwaukee to take White’s spot on the 40-man roster. Hager will report to Tacoma. Seattle also recalled IF Donovan Walton from Tacoma and RHP Yohan Ramirez was optioned.