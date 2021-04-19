The Mariners went 14-10 at home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last year while averaging 7.2 hits per game.
The Dodgers went 22-8 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 118 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).
Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).
