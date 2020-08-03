BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.
The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .249 as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Oakland leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
