Seattle Mariners (65-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-104, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.40 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (3-8, 5.38 ERA)

LINE: Mariners -109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Orioles are 24-55 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .414 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Mariners are 32-47 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .283. The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Aaron Brooks notched his sixth victory and Anthony Santander went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Felix Hernandez took his seventh loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 34 home runs and is slugging .535. Santander is 5-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Narvaez leads the Mariners with 117 hits and is batting .283. Kyle Lewis is 13-for-40 with three doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.