Teoscar Hernandez and the Blue Jays will take on the Rays Tuesday.
The Rays are 27-13 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .425 this season. Randy Arozarena leads the team with a mark of .641.
The Blue Jays are 22-18 in division play. Toronto has slugged .441 this season. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with a .579 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is batting .269.
Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is batting .289.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Brett Phillips: (right hamstring), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Manuel Margot: (soreness), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
