BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto pitchers had a WHIP of 1.43 last season while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.
The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
